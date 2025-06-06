Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:KYMR) Forecasted Growth Is -13.3% Or More

In last trading session, Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.66 trading at $3.4 or 7.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.10B. That closing price of KYMR’s stock is at a discount of -11.77% from its 52-week high price of $53.27 and is indicating a premium of 59.21% from its 52-week low price of $19.44.

For Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.86 in the current quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.68%, in the last five days KYMR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $47.66 price level, adding 3.42% to its value on the day. Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 18.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 57.55% in past 5-day. Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) showed a performance of 66.82% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 54 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 54. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -13.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.3% for stock’s current value.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 59.97% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 17.37M for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 13.87M in the next quarter. Company posted 25.65M and 3.74M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.36% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.81% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.41%.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ is the top institutional holder at KYMR for having 6.39 million shares of worth $190.76 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.7472 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, which was holding about 6.0 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.2069 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $178.98 million.

On the other hand, T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, Inc. and VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Health Care Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 3.05 shares of worth $145.45 million or 4.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.35 shares on Jan 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $112.07 million in the company or a holder of 3.61% of company’s stock.