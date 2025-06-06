Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -6.27% Last Month.

In last trading session, Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) saw 11.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.62 trading at -$0.08 or -0.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.51B. That closing price of KHC’s stock is at a discount of -37.23% from its 52-week high price of $36.53 and is indicating a premium of 2.29% from its 52-week low price of $26.01.

For Kraft Heinz Co (KHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.17. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.30%, in the last five days KHC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $26.62 price level, adding 1.33% to its value on the day. Kraft Heinz Co’s shares saw a change of -13.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.48% in past 5-day. Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) showed a performance of -6.27% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 29 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 29. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -8.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.94% for stock’s current value.

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.39% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.93%.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)’s Major holders

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is the top institutional holder at KHC for having 325.63 million shares of worth $10.49 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 26.8676 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 92.37 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.6212 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.98 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 26.36 shares of worth $701.82 million or 2.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.36 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $648.52 million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.