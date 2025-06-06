Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW): -3994.12% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In recent trading session, Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) saw 54.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.85 trading at $0.34 or 67.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.40M. That most recent trading price of KNW’s stock is at a discount of -3994.12% from its 52-week high price of $34.80 and is indicating a premium of 61.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.33.

Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 67.15%, in the last five days KNW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $0.85 price level, adding 20.56% to its value on the day. Know Labs Inc’s shares saw a change of -87.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 72.14% in past 5-day. Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) showed a performance of 100.58% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.18% during past 5 years.

Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW)’s Major holders

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA is the top institutional holder at KNW for having 1.58 million shares of worth $0.65 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.9056 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 0.52 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.6245 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.21 million.