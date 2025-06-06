Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Rises 10.53% In 2025; Is It Still Attractive At $28.24?

In last trading session, Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) saw 10.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.24 trading at $0.21 or 0.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.75B. That closing price of KMI’s stock is at a discount of -11.47% from its 52-week high price of $31.48 and is indicating a premium of 31.06% from its 52-week low price of $19.47.

For Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.18. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.27 in the current quarter.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.75%, in the last five days KMI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $28.24 price level, adding 1.6% to its value on the day. Kinder Morgan Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.15% in past 5-day. Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) showed a performance of 3.79% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 28.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 26 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 31. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 7.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.93% for stock’s current value.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.68% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 3.75B for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 3.92B in the next quarter. Company posted 3.57B and 3.7B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.00% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.53% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.23%.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at KMI for having 200.45 million shares of worth $3.98 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.0333 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 156.97 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.0738 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.12 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 59.63 shares of worth $1.68 billion or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 53.71 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $1.52 billion in the company or a holder of 2.42% of company’s stock.