Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) Up Almost 3.92% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) saw 10.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.90 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.43B. That closing price of KEY’s stock is at a discount of -26.04% from its 52-week high price of $20.04 and is indicating a premium of 19.94% from its 52-week low price of $12.73.

For Keycorp (KEY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.04. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.35 in the current quarter.

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

Keycorp’s shares saw a change of -7.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.31% in past 5-day. Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) showed a performance of 3.92% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 17.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 18. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.92% for stock’s current value.

Keycorp (KEY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 59.05% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.81B for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.86B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.53B and 695M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.27% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.62%.

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at KEY for having 109.8 million shares of worth $1.56 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.7849 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 99.93 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.7251 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.42 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 34.85 shares of worth $554.12 million or 3.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27.67 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $440.03 million in the company or a holder of 2.53% of company’s stock.