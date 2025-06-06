Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Plunged -8.18% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) saw 16.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.65 trading at -$0.03 or -0.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $41.57B. That closing price of KVUE’s stock is at a discount of -16.26% from its 52-week high price of $25.17 and is indicating a premium of 18.38% from its 52-week low price of $17.67.

For Kenvue Inc (KVUE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.28 in the current quarter.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.14%, in the last five days KVUE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $21.65 price level, adding 9.41% to its value on the day. Kenvue Inc’s shares saw a change of 1.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.18% in past 5-day. Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) showed a performance of -8.15% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 29. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.24% for stock’s current value.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.02% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 3.95B for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.04B in the next quarter. Company posted 4B and 3.9B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.66% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.54%.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at KVUE for having 212.06 million shares of worth $3.86 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.0739 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, which was holding about 177.12 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.2491 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.22 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 60.42 shares of worth $1.31 billion or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 53.27 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $1.15 billion in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.