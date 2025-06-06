JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) Shares Plunged -0.92% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) saw 8.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $261.95 trading at -$2.27 or -0.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $727.98B. That closing price of JPM’s stock is at a discount of -6.99% from its 52-week high price of $280.25 and is indicating a premium of 27.13% from its 52-week low price of $190.88.

For JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.07. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.86%, in the last five days JPM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $261.95 price level, adding 1.94% to its value on the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co’s shares saw a change of 9.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.92% in past 5-day. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) showed a performance of 5.10% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 264 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 220 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 270. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 16.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.01% for stock’s current value.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.99% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.71% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.16%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at JPM for having 271.36 million shares of worth $54.89 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.3904 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 198.69 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.8756 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.19 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 88.34 shares of worth $23.14 billion or 3.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 77.69 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $20.35 billion in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.