JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) Drops -0.72%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) saw 10.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.09 trading at -$0.24 or -0.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.81B. That closing price of JD’s stock is at a discount of -44.51% from its 52-week high price of $47.82 and is indicating a premium of 27.08% from its 52-week low price of $24.13.

For JD.com Inc ADR (JD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 7.34 in the current quarter.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.72%, in the last five days JD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $33.09 price level, adding 1.25% to its value on the day. JD.com Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -4.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.46% in past 5-day. JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) showed a performance of -2.85% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 55. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.86% for stock’s current value.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.51% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 328.96B for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 287.53B in the next quarter. Company posted 291.4B and 260.39B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.28% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1.66% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.46%.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

DODGE & COX is the top institutional holder at JD for having 22.48 million shares of worth $580.86 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.7461 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is INVESCO LTD., which was holding about 15.27 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.5069 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $394.63 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and AIM Intl Mutual Fd.s -Invesco Global Fd. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 14.18 shares of worth $469.34 million or 0.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.48 shares on Jan 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $214.36 million in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.