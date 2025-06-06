James Hardie Industries plc ADR (NYSE:JHX) Is 25.92% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, James Hardie Industries plc ADR (NYSE:JHX) saw 7.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.62 trading at $1.05 or 4.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.44B. That closing price of JHX’s stock is at a discount of -63.67% from its 52-week high price of $43.57 and is indicating a premium of 25.92% from its 52-week low price of $19.72.

For James Hardie Industries plc ADR (JHX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

James Hardie Industries plc ADR (NYSE:JHX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.11%, in the last five days JHX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $26.62 price level, adding 0.15% to its value on the day. James Hardie Industries plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -13.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.69% in past 5-day. James Hardie Industries plc ADR (NYSE:JHX) showed a performance of 12.08% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 36.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 27.35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 45. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.74% for stock’s current value.

James Hardie Industries plc ADR (JHX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.68% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 977.4M for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 979.61M in the next quarter. Company posted 991.9M and 960.8M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.44% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.63%.

James Hardie Industries plc ADR (NYSE:JHX)’s Major holders

MORGAN STANLEY is the top institutional holder at JHX for having 1.96 million shares of worth $61.96 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.4536 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, which was holding about 0.98 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.2256 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.81 million.

On the other hand, MFS SERIES TRUST XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 2.84 shares of worth $75.65 million or 0.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.76 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $73.55 million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.