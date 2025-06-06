ITeos Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:ITOS) Forecasted Growth Is 11.59% Or More

In last trading session, ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ITOS) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.18 trading at -$0.02 or -0.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $389.62M. That closing price of ITOS’s stock is at a discount of -78.09% from its 52-week high price of $18.13 and is indicating a premium of 52.85% from its 52-week low price of $4.80.

For ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ITOS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.20%, in the last five days ITOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $10.18 price level, adding 0.88% to its value on the day. ITeos Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 32.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.50% in past 5-day. ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ITOS) showed a performance of 53.78% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 11.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.59% for stock’s current value.

ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -34.39% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.74% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.89%.

ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at ITOS for having 3.73 million shares of worth $55.37 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.3983 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., which was holding about 3.52 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.8598 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52.2 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 946.43 shares of worth $9.63 million or 2.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 671.42 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $6.84 million in the company or a holder of 1.75% of company’s stock.