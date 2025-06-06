Is Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT), -7.49% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) saw 15.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $97.96 trading at -$1.39 or -1.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $783.77B. That closing price of WMT’s stock is at a discount of -7.49% from its 52-week high price of $105.30 and is indicating a premium of 32.99% from its 52-week low price of $65.64.

For Walmart Inc (WMT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.37. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 30 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.40%, in the last five days WMT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $97.96 price level, adding 2.9% to its value on the day. Walmart Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.89% in past 5-day. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) showed a performance of -0.60% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 110 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 100 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 113. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.08% for stock’s current value.

Walmart Inc (WMT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.82% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.75% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.91%.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at WMT for having 412.97 million shares of worth $27.96 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.1339 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 296.91 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.6911 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.1 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 139.58 shares of worth $13.67 billion or 1.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 120.54 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $11.81 billion in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.