Is Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expensive At $6.18? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.18 trading at $0.01 or 0.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $339.59M. That closing price of VSTM’s stock is at a discount of -47.25% from its 52-week high price of $9.10 and is indicating a premium of 66.02% from its 52-week low price of $2.10.

For Verastem Inc (VSTM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.16%, in the last five days VSTM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $6.18 price level, adding 21.57% to its value on the day. Verastem Inc’s shares saw a change of 19.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.46% in past 5-day. Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) showed a performance of -5.36% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 14. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -61.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -61.81% for stock’s current value.

Verastem Inc (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.36% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.26% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.05%.

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

BVF INC/IL is the top institutional holder at VSTM for having 1.69 million shares of worth $5.02 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.2739 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., which was holding about 1.66 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.1848 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.95 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 1.4 shares of worth $8.66 million or 2.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 961.66 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $5.94 million in the company or a holder of 1.75% of company’s stock.