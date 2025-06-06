Is UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) A Better Buy Than Others After A 11.24% Rise In This Year?

In last trading session, UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) saw 12.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.26 trading at $0.21 or 1.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.09B. That closing price of PATH’s stock is at a discount of -20.14% from its 52-week high price of $15.93 and is indicating a premium of 29.26% from its 52-week low price of $9.38.

For UiPath Inc (PATH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.72. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.61%, in the last five days PATH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $13.26 price level, adding 11.48% to its value on the day. UiPath Inc’s shares saw a change of 4.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.47% in past 5-day. UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) showed a performance of 12.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -6.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 9.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.5% for stock’s current value.

UiPath Inc (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.36% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.47%.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PATH for having 42.89 million shares of worth $543.82 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.5501 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 29.75 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.2368 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $377.2 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 13.26 shares of worth $175.84 million or 2.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.48 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $138.94 million in the company or a holder of 2.29% of company’s stock.