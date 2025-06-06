Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM), -11.34% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) saw 11.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $203.34 trading at $0.94 or 0.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1054.50B. That closing price of TSM’s stock is at a discount of -11.34% from its 52-week high price of $226.40 and is indicating a premium of 34.31% from its 52-week low price of $133.57.

For Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.24. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.46%, in the last five days TSM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $203.34 price level, adding 1.18% to its value on the day. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s shares saw a change of 2.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.14% in past 5-day. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) showed a performance of 18.03% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 215 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 215 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 215. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.73% for stock’s current value.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.75% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.11% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

MORGAN STANLEY is the top institutional holder at TSM for having 16.33 million shares of worth $2.84 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.3149 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 52.19 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.2013 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.07 billion.

On the other hand, AMERICAN BALANCED FUND and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 22.08 shares of worth $4.49 billion or 0.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.82 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $2.61 billion in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.