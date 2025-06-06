Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM), -11.34% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) saw 11.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $203.34 trading at $0.94 or 0.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1054.50B. That closing price of TSM’s stock is at a discount of -11.34% from its 52-week high price of $226.40 and is indicating a premium of 34.31% from its 52-week low price of $133.57.

For Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.24. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.46%, in the last five days TSM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $203.34 price level, adding 1.18% to its value on the day. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s shares saw a change of 2.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.14% in past 5-day. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) showed a performance of 18.03% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 215 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 215 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 215. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.73% for stock’s current value.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.75% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.11% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

MORGAN STANLEY is the top institutional holder at TSM for having 16.33 million shares of worth $2.84 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.3149 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 52.19 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.2013 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.07 billion.

On the other hand, AMERICAN BALANCED FUND and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 22.08 shares of worth $4.49 billion or 0.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.82 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $2.61 billion in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.