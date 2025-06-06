Is Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) A Strong Comeback Candidate At 2.68% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) saw 14.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $94.20 trading at $3.13 or 3.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.89B. That closing price of RBLX’s stock is at a premium of 2.68% from its 52-week high price of $91.68 and is indicating a premium of 63.47% from its 52-week low price of $34.41.

For Roblox Corporation (RBLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.97. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.38 in the current quarter.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.44%, in the last five days RBLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $94.20 price level, adding 0.01% to its value on the day. Roblox Corporation’s shares saw a change of 62.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.10% in past 5-day. Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) showed a performance of 33.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 72.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -29.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 80. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 31.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.0% for stock’s current value.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.23% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.19B for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.32B in the next quarter. Company posted 955.18M and 1.13B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -61.92% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.94% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.29%.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at RBLX for having 49.61 million shares of worth $1.85 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.7172 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC., which was holding about 43.94 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.836 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.64 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 18.58 shares of worth $1.75 billion or 2.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.66 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $1.19 billion in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.