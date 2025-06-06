Is Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) A Better Buy Than Others After A -6.67% Fall In This Year?

In recent trading session, Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.54 trading at $0.21 or 15.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $454.58M. That most recent trading price of PGEN’s stock is at a discount of -40.91% from its 52-week high price of $2.17 and is indicating a premium of 57.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.65.

For Precigen Inc (PGEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.08 in the current quarter.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.79%, in the last five days PGEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $1.54 price level, subtracting -0.98% to its value on the day. Precigen Inc’s shares saw a change of 37.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.67% in past 5-day. Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) showed a performance of 14.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -289.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -289.61% for stock’s current value.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 248.94% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 666.67k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 933.33k in the next quarter. Company posted 717k and 953k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.76% during past 5 years.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

PATIENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at PGEN for having 18.17 million shares of worth $28.72 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.2017 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 10.25 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.0604 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.19 million.

On the other hand, Advisor Managed Portfolios-Patient Opportunity Trust and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 13.6 shares of worth $21.34 million or 4.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.45 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $8.56 million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.