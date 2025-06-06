Is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), -59.16% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.50 trading at $0.24 or 2.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.13B. That most recent trading price of PEB’s stock is at a discount of -59.16% from its 52-week high price of $15.12 and is indicating a premium of 22.0% from its 52-week low price of $7.41.

For Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.55%, in the last five days PEB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $9.50 price level, adding 1.04% to its value on the day. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s shares saw a change of -29.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.44% in past 5-day. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) showed a performance of 5.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 5.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.26% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.21% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -7.17%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at PEB for having 22.7 million shares of worth $312.09 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 18.8998 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 18.81 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.6629 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $258.64 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and UNDISCOVERED MANAGERS Fd.S-Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fd. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.27 shares of worth $69.23 million or 6.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.52 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $52.6 million in the company or a holder of 4.65% of company’s stock.