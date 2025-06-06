Is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), -59.16% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.50 trading at $0.24 or 2.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.13B. That most recent trading price of PEB’s stock is at a discount of -59.16% from its 52-week high price of $15.12 and is indicating a premium of 22.0% from its 52-week low price of $7.41.

For Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.55%, in the last five days PEB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $9.50 price level, adding 1.04% to its value on the day. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s shares saw a change of -29.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.44% in past 5-day. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) showed a performance of 5.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 5.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.26% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.21% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -7.17%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at PEB for having 22.7 million shares of worth $312.09 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 18.8998 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 18.81 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.6629 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $258.64 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and UNDISCOVERED MANAGERS Fd.S-Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fd. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.27 shares of worth $69.23 million or 6.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.52 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $52.6 million in the company or a holder of 4.65% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.