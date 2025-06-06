Is Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC), -29.64% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In recent trading session, Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.95 trading at $0.01 or 0.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $741.91M. That most recent trading price of ORC’s stock is at a discount of -29.64% from its 52-week high price of $9.01 and is indicating a premium of 18.27% from its 52-week low price of $5.68.

For Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.12 in the current quarter.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.22%, in the last five days ORC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $6.95 price level, adding 1.0% to its value on the day. Orchid Island Capital Inc’s shares saw a change of -10.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.83% in past 5-day. Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) showed a performance of -2.45% in past 30-days.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,677.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 23.25M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 24.59M in the next quarter. Company posted -697k and 340k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.20% during past 5 years.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at ORC for having 5.43 million shares of worth $45.3 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.4032 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 2.96 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.1157 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.64 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco Exch-Trd Fd. TRT II-Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.12 shares of worth $21.68 million or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.14 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $14.84 million in the company or a holder of 1.96% of company’s stock.

