Is Oracle Corp’s 43.48% Rise This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) saw 7.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $171.14 trading at $3.04 or 1.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $479.92B. That closing price of ORCL’s stock is at a discount of -15.88% from its 52-week high price of $198.31 and is indicating a premium of 30.55% from its 52-week low price of $118.86.

For Oracle Corp (ORCL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.85. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.64 in the current quarter.

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.81%, in the last five days ORCL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $171.14 price level, adding 0.65% to its value on the day. Oracle Corp’s shares saw a change of 2.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.06% in past 5-day. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) showed a performance of 15.87% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 167 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 130 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 210. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 24.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.04% for stock’s current value.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.02% from the last financial year’s standing.

26 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 15.58B for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 14.96B in the next quarter. Company posted 14.29B and 13.31B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.54% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.43% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.45%.

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at ORCL for having 153.15 million shares of worth $21.63 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.5631 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 128.6 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.6714 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.16 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 53.02 shares of worth $9.07 billion or 1.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 45.08 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $7.71 billion in the company or a holder of 1.61% of company’s stock.