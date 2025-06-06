Is Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -20.42% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) saw 11.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.40 trading at -$0.06 or -0.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.36B. That closing price of OTEX’s stock is at a discount of -20.42% from its 52-week high price of $34.20 and is indicating a premium of 19.75% from its 52-week low price of $22.79.

For Open Text Corp (OTEX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.77. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.21%, in the last five days OTEX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $28.40 price level, adding 1.46% to its value on the day. Open Text Corp’s shares saw a change of 0.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.36% in past 5-day. Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) showed a performance of 6.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.2% for stock’s current value.

Open Text Corp (OTEX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.94% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.74% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.01%.

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s Major holders

JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD is the top institutional holder at OTEX for having 15.7 million shares of worth $471.41 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.7826 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, which was holding about 13.59 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.0047 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $408.25 million.

On the other hand, HARRIS ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT TRUST-Oakmark International Fund and First TRT Exch-Trd Fd. II-First TRT NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 6.8 shares of worth $193.17 million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.53 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $157.01 million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.