Is NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE:NWG) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -1.04% Off Its High?

In recent trading session, NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE:NWG) saw 1.38 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.40 trading at $0.13 or 0.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $58.06B. That most recent trading price of NWG’s stock is at a discount of -1.04% from its 52-week high price of $14.55 and is indicating a premium of 45.83% from its 52-week low price of $7.80.

For NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE:NWG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.88%, in the last five days NWG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $14.40 price level, adding 1.03% to its value on the day. NatWest Group Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 41.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.67% in past 5-day. NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE:NWG) showed a performance of 12.55% in past 30-days.

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.69% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 3.98B for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.05B in the next quarter. Company posted 3.66B and 3.74B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.89% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.59% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.82%.

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE:NWG)’s Major holders

L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD is the top institutional holder at NWG for having 22.99 million shares of worth $71.67 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.2653 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, which was holding about 10.9 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1258 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $88.41 million.

On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Trust-Dimensional International Value ETF and DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO-THE DFA INTERNATIONAL VALUE SERIES are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.38 shares of worth $34.19 million or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $16.85 million in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.

