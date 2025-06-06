Is Las Vegas Sands Corp’s (NYSE:LVS) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $40.18?

In recent trading session, Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.18 trading at -$0.08 or -0.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $28.39B. That most recent trading price of LVS’s stock is at a discount of -40.87% from its 52-week high price of $56.60 and is indicating a premium of 24.89% from its 52-week low price of $30.18.

For Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.63. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.21%, in the last five days LVS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $40.18 price level, adding 6.12% to its value on the day. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s shares saw a change of -21.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.39% in past 5-day. Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) showed a performance of 1.50% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.51% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 57. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.0% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.93% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.68% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at LVS for having 42.51 million shares of worth $1.88 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.7442 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 28.0 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.784 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.24 billion.

On the other hand, INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 10.61 shares of worth $427.04 million or 1.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.18 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $409.54 million in the company or a holder of 1.44% of company’s stock.