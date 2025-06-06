Is Harvard Bioscience Inc’s (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $0.41?

In last trading session, Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO) saw 2.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at $0.0 or 0.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.26M. That closing price of HBIO’s stock is at a discount of -778.05% from its 52-week high price of $3.60 and is indicating a premium of 31.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.28.

For Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.03 in the current quarter.

Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.66%, in the last five days HBIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 29.48% to its value on the day. Harvard Bioscience Inc’s shares saw a change of -80.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -38.38% in past 5-day. Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO) showed a performance of 37.67% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1607.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1607.32% for stock’s current value.

Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -8.11% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 18.75M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 21.5M in the next quarter. Company posted 23.1M and 21.97M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.10% during past 5 years.

Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at HBIO for having 2.84 million shares of worth $8.1 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.5392 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., which was holding about 2.77 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.3752 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.9 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and HEARTLAND GROUP INC.-HEARTLAND VALUE FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 1.26 shares of worth $0.52 million or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.11 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $0.46 million in the company or a holder of 2.51% of company’s stock.