Is Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s -13.50% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In recent trading session, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) saw 0.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.59 trading at -$0.17 or -1.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.02B. That most recent trading price of GT’s stock is at a discount of -18.79% from its 52-week high price of $12.58 and is indicating a premium of 31.35% from its 52-week low price of $7.27.

For Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.60%, in the last five days GT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $10.59 price level, adding 7.91% to its value on the day. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s shares saw a change of 17.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.21% in past 5-day. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) showed a performance of -3.83% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.4% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 19. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.2% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.66% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.34%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at GT for having 35.21 million shares of worth $399.65 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.2687 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 29.71 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.3536 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $337.26 million.

On the other hand, American Century ETF Trust-Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 9.66 shares of worth $102.21 million or 3.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.23 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $97.67 million in the company or a holder of 3.23% of company’s stock.