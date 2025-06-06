Is Destiny Tech100 Inc’s 171.35% Rise This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Destiny Tech100 Inc (NYSE:DXYZ) saw 1.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 8.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.50 trading at -$5.43 or -12.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $408.00M. That closing price of DXYZ’s stock is at a discount of -106.27% from its 52-week high price of $77.35 and is indicating a premium of 76.0% from its 52-week low price of $9.00.

Destiny Tech100 Inc (NYSE:DXYZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.65%, in the last five days DXYZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $37.50 price level, adding 15.73% to its value on the day. Destiny Tech100 Inc’s shares saw a change of -36.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.99% in past 5-day. Destiny Tech100 Inc (NYSE:DXYZ) showed a performance of 5.34% in past 30-days.

Destiny Tech100 Inc (NYSE:DXYZ)’s Major holders

COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC is the top institutional holder at DXYZ for having 0.12 million shares of worth $1.85 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.1186 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 76756.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.7055 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.17 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Exch-Trd Fd. TRT-Invesco Global Listed Private Eqy. ETF and TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM-TIFF Multi-Asset Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 18.83 shares of worth $0.71 million or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 702.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $26325.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.

