Is Caleres Inc’s (NYSE:CAL) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $13.15?

In last trading session, Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) saw 1.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.15 trading at -$0.19 or -1.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $448.31M. That closing price of CAL’s stock is at a discount of -238.48% from its 52-week high price of $44.51 and is indicating a premium of 1.14% from its 52-week low price of $13.00.

For Caleres Inc (CAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.55 in the current quarter.

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.42%, in the last five days CAL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $13.15 price level, adding 4.57% to its value on the day. Caleres Inc’s shares saw a change of -43.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.72% in past 5-day. Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) showed a performance of -8.68% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 21. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -59.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -59.7% for stock’s current value.

Caleres Inc (CAL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.17% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 654.5M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 724.32M in the next quarter. Company posted 683.32M and 740.94M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.12% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.48% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.91%.

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at CAL for having 5.41 million shares of worth $181.73 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.9625 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., which was holding about 3.67 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.8285 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $123.28 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 2.03 shares of worth $26.74 million or 6.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.07 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $14.08 million in the company or a holder of 3.18% of company’s stock.