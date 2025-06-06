Is Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), -4.22% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) saw 8.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $102.83 trading at $0.4 or 0.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $152.13B. That closing price of BSX’s stock is at a discount of -4.22% from its 52-week high price of $107.17 and is indicating a premium of 30.1% from its 52-week low price of $71.88.

For Boston Scientific Corp (BSX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.39%, in the last five days BSX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $102.83 price level, adding 2.4% to its value on the day. Boston Scientific Corp’s shares saw a change of 15.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.60% in past 5-day. Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) showed a performance of -1.24% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 117 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 100 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 130. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.75% for stock’s current value.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.84% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.33% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.99%.

Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at BSX for having 141.46 million shares of worth $10.89 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.6192 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 129.87 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.8311 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.0 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 46.63 shares of worth $4.79 billion or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40.95 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $4.21 billion in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.