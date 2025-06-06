Is Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) Expensive At $3.04? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) saw 1.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.04 trading at -$0.21 or -6.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $232.47M. That closing price of BYND’s stock is at a discount of -203.95% from its 52-week high price of $9.24 and is indicating a premium of 26.97% from its 52-week low price of $2.22.

For Beyond Meat Inc (BYND), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 3.89. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 6 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.46%, in the last five days BYND remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $3.04 price level, adding 7.88% to its value on the day. Beyond Meat Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.01% in past 5-day. Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) showed a performance of 20.63% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 122. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 1.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.32% for stock’s current value.

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -52.51% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.55% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.90%.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

PARKWOOD LLC is the top institutional holder at BYND for having 5.4 million shares of worth $1.15 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.3203 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 4.46 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.8758 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.94 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 2.17 shares of worth $6.6 million or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.56 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $4.76 million in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.