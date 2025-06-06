Is Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expensive At $168.35? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw 1.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $168.35 trading at $4.16 or 2.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $135.10B. That most recent trading price of AMAT’s stock is at a discount of -52.0% from its 52-week high price of $255.89 and is indicating a premium of 26.5% from its 52-week low price of $123.74.

For Applied Materials Inc (AMAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.72. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 2.35 in the current quarter.

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.54%, in the last five days AMAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $168.35 price level, adding 0.09% to its value on the day. Applied Materials Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.40% in past 5-day. Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) showed a performance of 8.05% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 180 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.47% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 162 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 200. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 3.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.77% for stock’s current value.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.91% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 7.21B for the same. And 25 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 7.31B in the next quarter. Company posted 6.78B and 7.04B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.62% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.86% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.62%.

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at AMAT for having 79.11 million shares of worth $18.67 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.5775 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 76.12 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.2157 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.96 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 25.66 shares of worth $4.33 billion or 3.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.58 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3.81 billion in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.