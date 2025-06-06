IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Is Up 37.69% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) saw 13.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.95 trading at -$0.48 or -5.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.16B. That closing price of IREN’s stock is at a discount of -77.88% from its 52-week high price of $15.92 and is indicating a premium of 42.79% from its 52-week low price of $5.12.

For IREN Ltd (IREN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.25. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.26 in the current quarter.

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.09%, in the last five days IREN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $8.95 price level, adding 7.83% to its value on the day. IREN Ltd’s shares saw a change of -8.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.07% in past 5-day. IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) showed a performance of 37.69% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -123.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -123.46% for stock’s current value.

IREN Ltd (IREN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 162.46% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 172.58M for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 209.62M in the next quarter. Company posted 57.44M and 54.39M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -65.75% during past 5 years.

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP is the top institutional holder at IREN for having 6.87 million shares of worth $77.55 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.8935 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, which was holding about 5.46 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.4839 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61.69 million.

On the other hand, Valkyrie ETF Trust II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and Manager Directed Portfolios-Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 2.68 shares of worth $23.98 million or 1.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.54 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $13.81 million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.