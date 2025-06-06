IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Is Up 37.69% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) saw 13.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.95 trading at -$0.48 or -5.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.16B. That closing price of IREN’s stock is at a discount of -77.88% from its 52-week high price of $15.92 and is indicating a premium of 42.79% from its 52-week low price of $5.12.

For IREN Ltd (IREN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.25. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.26 in the current quarter.

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.09%, in the last five days IREN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $8.95 price level, adding 7.83% to its value on the day. IREN Ltd’s shares saw a change of -8.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.07% in past 5-day. IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) showed a performance of 37.69% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -123.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -123.46% for stock’s current value.

IREN Ltd (IREN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 162.46% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 172.58M for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 209.62M in the next quarter. Company posted 57.44M and 54.39M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -65.75% during past 5 years.

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP is the top institutional holder at IREN for having 6.87 million shares of worth $77.55 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.8935 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, which was holding about 5.46 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.4839 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61.69 million.

On the other hand, Valkyrie ETF Trust II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and Manager Directed Portfolios-Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 2.68 shares of worth $23.98 million or 1.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.54 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $13.81 million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.