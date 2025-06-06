iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) At $1.67: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) saw 30.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.67 trading at $0.01 or 0.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $882.43M. That closing price of IQ’s stock is at a discount of -169.46% from its 52-week high price of $4.50 and is indicating a premium of 10.18% from its 52-week low price of $1.50.

For iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.28. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.60%, in the last five days IQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $1.67 price level, adding 2.34% to its value on the day. iQIYI Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -16.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.21% in past 5-day. iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) showed a performance of -15.66% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 7.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 19. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -49.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -49.7% for stock’s current value.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

MORGAN STANLEY is the top institutional holder at IQ for having 5.79 million shares of worth $21.25 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.59 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, which was holding about 31.2 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.4543 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $114.52 million.

On the other hand, Krane Shares Trust-KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 25.02 shares of worth $41.78 million or 4.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.77 shares on Jan 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $11.31 million in the company or a holder of 1.28% of company’s stock.