iPower Inc (NASDAQ:IPW) Is 15.66% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $0.0731?

IPW

In last trading session, iPower Inc (NASDAQ:IPW) saw 7.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.54 trading at $0.06 or 12.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.93M. That closing price of IPW’s stock is at a discount of -575.93% from its 52-week high price of $3.65 and is indicating a premium of 24.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.41.

iPower Inc (NASDAQ:IPW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.37%, in the last five days IPW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $0.54 price level, adding 42.55% to its value on the day. iPower Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.66% in past 5-day. iPower Inc (NASDAQ:IPW) showed a performance of -6.39% in past 30-days.

iPower Inc (NASDAQ:IPW)’s Major holders

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC is the top institutional holder at IPW for having 1.46 million shares of worth $3.04 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.8965 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 0.44 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.4568 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.91 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 410.47 shares of worth $0.22 million or 1.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 75.47 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $40759.0 in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.

