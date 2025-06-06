Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ) jumps 77.91% In 2025; How Attractive Is It At $2.02?

In last trading session, Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ) saw 4.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.02 trading at $0.01 or 0.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.19M. That closing price of INTZ’s stock is at a discount of -263.37% from its 52-week high price of $7.34 and is indicating a premium of 82.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.35.

For Intrusion Inc (INTZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.50%, in the last five days INTZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $2.02 price level, adding 15.83% to its value on the day. Intrusion Inc’s shares saw a change of -34.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 49.63% in past 5-day. Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ) showed a performance of 44.29% in past 30-days.

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ)’s Major holders

GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at INTZ for having 30643.0 shares of worth $33707.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.7082 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC, which was holding about 25850.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.5974 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28435.0.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 122.37 shares of worth $0.25 million or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 80.86 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $0.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.