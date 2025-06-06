Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) Jump 0.45%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) saw 9.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.93 trading at $0.08 or 0.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $74.48B. That closing price of INFY’s stock is at a discount of -31.79% from its 52-week high price of $23.63 and is indicating a premium of 11.77% from its 52-week low price of $15.82.

For Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.92. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.45%, in the last five days INFY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $17.93 price level, adding 1.86% to its value on the day. Infosys Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -18.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.87% in past 5-day. Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) showed a performance of 0.90% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 17 to the stock, which implies a fall of -5.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 17. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 5.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.19% for stock’s current value.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.77% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.66% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.25%.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO is the top institutional holder at INFY for having 66.65 million shares of worth $1.24 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.6098 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, which was holding about 35.4 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.855 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $659.11 million.

On the other hand, First TRT Exch-Trd Fd. II-First TRT NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and iShares, Inc.-iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 32.57 shares of worth $584.0 million or 0.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 29.99 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $537.7 million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.