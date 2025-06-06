Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX): -174.03% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) saw 14.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.77 trading at $0.0 or -0.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $74.06M. That closing price of IMUX’s stock is at a discount of -174.03% from its 52-week high price of $2.11 and is indicating a premium of 27.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.56.

For Immunic Inc (IMUX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.17 in the current quarter.

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.27%, in the last five days IMUX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $0.77 price level, adding 11.85% to its value on the day. Immunic Inc’s shares saw a change of -22.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.65% in past 5-day. Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) showed a performance of -27.77% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -549.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -549.35% for stock’s current value.

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s Major holders

BVF INC/IL is the top institutional holder at IMUX for having 8.9 million shares of worth $9.88 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.15 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, which was holding about 8.9 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.15 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.88 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 2.63 shares of worth $2.03 million or 2.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.2 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $0.93 million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.