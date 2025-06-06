i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) Has Reached A Distance Of 43.33% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) saw 8.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.60 trading at -$0.01 or -2.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $473.58M. That closing price of IAUX’s stock is at a discount of -110.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.26 and is indicating a premium of 43.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.34.

For i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.23%, in the last five days IAUX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $0.60 price level, adding 6.24% to its value on the day. i-80 Gold Corp’s shares saw a change of 23.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.64% in past 5-day. i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) showed a performance of -0.76% in past 30-days.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP is the top institutional holder at IAUX for having 25.92 million shares of worth $27.99 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.1765 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, which was holding about 18.97 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.2535 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.84 million.

On the other hand, Sprott Funds Trust-Sprott Gold Equity Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 19.05 shares of worth $11.45 million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.65 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $7.6 million in the company or a holder of 1.60% of company’s stock.

