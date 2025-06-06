Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Is 20.54% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In recent trading session, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) saw 0.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.24 trading at $0.11 or 5.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $328.81M. That most recent trading price of HPP’s stock is at a discount of -180.36% from its 52-week high price of $6.28 and is indicating a premium of 20.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.78.

For Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.64. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.48 in the current quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.40%, in the last five days HPP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $2.24 price level, adding 3.03% to its value on the day. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s shares saw a change of -25.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.70% in past 5-day. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) showed a performance of -1.54% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2.7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.04% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 1.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 21.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.88% for stock’s current value.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.09% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 196.67M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 196.98M in the next quarter. Company posted 218M and 200.39M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.56% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.57%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at HPP for having 27.23 million shares of worth $130.97 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 19.2859 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 21.04 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.905 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $101.22 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.9 shares of worth $11.01 million or 3.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.45 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $9.98 million in the company or a holder of 3.14% of company’s stock.