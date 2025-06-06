Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Shares Are Up 37.83% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) saw 11.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.57 trading at $0.2 or 2.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.78B. That closing price of HBM’s stock is at a discount of -3.03% from its 52-week high price of $9.86 and is indicating a premium of 37.83% from its 52-week low price of $5.95.

For Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.06. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.13%, in the last five days HBM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $9.57 price level, adding 1.34% to its value on the day. Hudbay Minerals Inc’s shares saw a change of 18.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.75% in past 5-day. Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) showed a performance of 24.61% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10.34 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 10.34471789 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10.34471789. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -8.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.1% for stock’s current value.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

GMT CAPITAL CORP is the top institutional holder at HBM for having 38.75 million shares of worth $479.77 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.5211 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 14.78 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.0138 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $133.8 million.

On the other hand, GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Copper Miners ETF and AIM Sector Funds (Invesco Sector Funds)-INVESCO SMALL CAP VALUE FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 10.92 shares of worth $104.5 million or 2.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.85 shares on Jan 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $84.67 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.

