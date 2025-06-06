HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) Could Shrink By -24.30% Or More

In last trading session, HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) saw 12.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.70 trading at -$0.48 or -1.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.20B. That closing price of HPQ’s stock is at a discount of -61.09% from its 52-week high price of $39.79 and is indicating a premium of 14.13% from its 52-week low price of $21.21.

For HP Inc (HPQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.78. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.75 in the current quarter.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.91%, in the last five days HPQ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $24.70 price level, adding 3.93% to its value on the day. HP Inc’s shares saw a change of -24.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.00% in past 5-day. HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) showed a performance of -3.63% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 34 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 35. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -13.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.36% for stock’s current value.

HP Inc (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.12% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 13.66B for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 14.22B in the next quarter. Company posted 13.52B and 14.05B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.29% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.87% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.06%.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at HPQ for having 120.62 million shares of worth $4.22 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.3209 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 104.65 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.6891 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.66 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 29.75 shares of worth $734.82 million or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.06 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $643.57 million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.