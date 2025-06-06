How To Know If Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) Is Expensive At $2.74.

In last trading session, Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) saw 2.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.74 trading at -$0.18 or -6.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $582.29M. That closing price of INDI’s stock is at a discount of -185.4% from its 52-week high price of $7.82 and is indicating a premium of 44.16% from its 52-week low price of $1.53.

For Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.08 in the current quarter.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.16%, in the last five days INDI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $2.74 price level, adding 7.43% to its value on the day. Indie Semiconductor Inc’s shares saw a change of -32.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.52% in past 5-day. Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) showed a performance of 32.37% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 9. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -228.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -228.47% for stock’s current value.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.41% from the last financial year’s standing. 6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 51.4M for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 55.9M in the next quarter. Company posted 52.35M and 53.97M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders

GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at INDI for having 18.39 million shares of worth $113.48 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.8086 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, which was holding about 15.78 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.2729 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $97.36 million.

On the other hand, PRIMECAP Odyssey Funds-PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and BARON INVESTMENT Fd.S TRT -BARON SMALL CAP Fd. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 17.53 shares of worth $48.03 million or 8.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $16.44 million in the company or a holder of 3.08% of company’s stock.

