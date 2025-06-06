How To Know If Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) Is Expensive At $9.19.

In last trading session, Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) saw 1.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.19 trading at -$0.53 or -5.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $397.54M. That closing price of CRNC’s stock is at a discount of -199.24% from its 52-week high price of $27.50 and is indicating a premium of 74.54% from its 52-week low price of $2.34.

For Cerence Inc (CRNC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.71. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.45%, in the last five days CRNC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $9.19 price level, adding 11.21% to its value on the day. Cerence Inc’s shares saw a change of 17.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.86% in past 5-day. Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) showed a performance of -7.55% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 76. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 64.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 64.09% for stock’s current value.

Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CRNC for having 3.98 million shares of worth $11.26 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.5236 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, which was holding about 3.88 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.2819 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.98 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 1.27 shares of worth $11.7 million or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.05 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $9.66 million in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.