How To Know If Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) Is Expensive At $9.19.

In last trading session, Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) saw 1.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.19 trading at -$0.53 or -5.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $397.54M. That closing price of CRNC’s stock is at a discount of -199.24% from its 52-week high price of $27.50 and is indicating a premium of 74.54% from its 52-week low price of $2.34.

For Cerence Inc (CRNC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.71. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.45%, in the last five days CRNC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $9.19 price level, adding 11.21% to its value on the day. Cerence Inc’s shares saw a change of 17.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.86% in past 5-day. Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) showed a performance of -7.55% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 76. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 64.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 64.09% for stock’s current value.

Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CRNC for having 3.98 million shares of worth $11.26 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.5236 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, which was holding about 3.88 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.2819 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.98 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 1.27 shares of worth $11.7 million or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.05 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $9.66 million in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.