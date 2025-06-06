How To Know If Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE:BBY) Is Expensive At $72.43.

In recent trading session, Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE:BBY) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $72.43 trading at $1.97 or 2.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.33B. That most recent trading price of BBY’s stock is at a discount of -43.19% from its 52-week high price of $103.71 and is indicating a premium of 24.08% from its 52-week low price of $54.99.

For Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 22 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE:BBY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.79%, in the last five days BBY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $72.43 price level, adding 0.08% to its value on the day. Best Buy Co. Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.28% in past 5-day. Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE:BBY) showed a performance of 5.92% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.52% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 81 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 105. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -11.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.83% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.73% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.16% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.95%.

Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE:BBY)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at BBY for having 23.27 million shares of worth $1.96 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.7749 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 22.53 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.4291 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.9 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.07 shares of worth $438.99 million or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.41 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $391.0 million in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.