Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) Lost -0.71% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) saw 7.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.37 trading at -$0.1 or -0.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.66B. That closing price of HST’s stock is at a discount of -25.31% from its 52-week high price of $19.26 and is indicating a premium of 20.49% from its 52-week low price of $12.22.

For Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.79. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.65%, in the last five days HST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $15.37 price level, adding 2.54% to its value on the day. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s shares saw a change of -12.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.71% in past 5-day. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) showed a performance of 6.15% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 17.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 18. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.61% for stock’s current value.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.68% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.73% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -7.25%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at HST for having 113.95 million shares of worth $2.05 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.1797 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 76.58 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.8732 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.38 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 27.11 shares of worth $416.63 million or 3.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.22 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $341.49 million in the company or a holder of 3.15% of company’s stock.