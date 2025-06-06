HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 5.20% Over A Month.

In last trading session, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) saw 19.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.82 trading at -$0.12 or -6.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $328.16M. That closing price of HIVE’s stock is at a discount of -204.4% from its 52-week high price of $5.54 and is indicating a premium of 30.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.26.

For HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.19%, in the last five days HIVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $1.82 price level, adding 7.14% to its value on the day. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s shares saw a change of -36.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.55% in past 5-day. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) showed a performance of 5.20% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 7.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -312.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -312.09% for stock’s current value.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC is the top institutional holder at HIVE for having 4.28 million shares of worth $13.17 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.8631 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, which was holding about 3.89 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.5184 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.99 million.

On the other hand, Amplify ETF Trust-Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Valkyrie ETF Trust II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 3.94 shares of worth $7.16 million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.33 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $4.24 million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.