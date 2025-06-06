Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Adds 0.62% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) saw 23.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.76 trading at -$0.08 or -0.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.33B. That closing price of HPE’s stock is at a discount of -38.85% from its 52-week high price of $24.66 and is indicating a premium of 32.6% from its 52-week low price of $11.97.

For Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.06. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.45%, in the last five days HPE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $17.76 price level, adding 7.5% to its value on the day. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s shares saw a change of -16.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.62% in past 5-day. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) showed a performance of 7.70% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 4.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.28% for stock’s current value.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.99% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.46% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.09%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at HPE for having 163.62 million shares of worth $3.46 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.4714 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 125.55 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.5691 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.66 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 41.44 shares of worth $735.91 million or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 36.49 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $648.12 million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.