Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE:DOC) 3.09% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE:DOC) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.17 trading at $0.09 or 0.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.20B. That most recent trading price of DOC’s stock is at a discount of -34.71% from its 52-week high price of $23.13 and is indicating a premium of 3.09% from its 52-week low price of $16.64.

For Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE:DOC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.53%, in the last five days DOC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $17.17 price level, adding 1.49% to its value on the day. Healthpeak Properties Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.38% in past 5-day. Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE:DOC) showed a performance of -0.46% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.15% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 12.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.64% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.84% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.39% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.90%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE:DOC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at DOC for having 112.91 million shares of worth $2.21 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.0633 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 77.04 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.9595 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.51 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 26.99 shares of worth $464.41 million or 3.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.11 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $380.45 million in the company or a holder of 3.18% of company’s stock.