HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) Is Up 6.16% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $77.32 trading at $1.61 or 2.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $197.43B. That most recent trading price of HDB’s stock is at a premium of 1.73% from its 52-week high price of $75.98 and is indicating a premium of 25.97% from its 52-week low price of $57.24.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.12%, in the last five days HDB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $77.32 price level, subtracting -0.17% to its value on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s shares saw a change of 21.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.55% in past 5-day. HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) showed a performance of 6.16% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.29% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.68% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.61%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB)’s Major holders

MORGAN STANLEY is the top institutional holder at HDB for having 16.84 million shares of worth $1.08 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.2207 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 13.98 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1832 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $899.08 million.

On the other hand, HARDING LOEVNER Fd.S INC-Harding Loevner Intl Eqy. PORT. and ADVISORS’ INNER CIRCLE III-GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.17 shares of worth $477.56 million or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.39 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $417.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.