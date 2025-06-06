Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) Is Currently -85.86% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) saw 11.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.95 trading at -$0.06 or -0.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.15B. That closing price of HAL’s stock is at a discount of -85.86% from its 52-week high price of $37.08 and is indicating a premium of 6.17% from its 52-week low price of $18.72.

For Halliburton Co (HAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.74. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.56 in the current quarter.

Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.30%, in the last five days HAL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $19.95 price level, adding 3.48% to its value on the day. Halliburton Co’s shares saw a change of -26.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.65% in past 5-day. Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) showed a performance of 2.62% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 27.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 28. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.34% for stock’s current value.

Halliburton Co (HAL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.93% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 5.43B for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 5.48B in the next quarter. Company posted 5.83B and 5.7B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -20.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.27%.

Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at HAL for having 120.11 million shares of worth $4.06 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.5875 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 103.62 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.7212 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.5 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 24.52 shares of worth $489.25 million or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.12 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $481.28 million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.