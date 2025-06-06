Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) Declines -24.60% In 2025; Is It Attractive Enough At $11.68?

In recent trading session, Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.68 trading at $0.69 or 6.28% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $607.50M. That most recent trading price of GES’s stock is at a discount of -110.96% from its 52-week high price of $24.64 and is indicating a premium of 27.4% from its 52-week low price of $8.48.

For Guess Inc (GES), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.28%, in the last five days GES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $11.68 price level, adding 5.43% to its value on the day. Guess Inc’s shares saw a change of -16.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.45% in past 5-day. Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) showed a performance of 4.76% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 27.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.53% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 37. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -114.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -114.04% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.34% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -24.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.09%.

Guess Inc (NYSE:GES)’s Major holders

PACER ADVISORS, INC. is the top institutional holder at GES for having 4.03 million shares of worth $82.29 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.6925 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 3.59 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.8542 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.32 million.

On the other hand, Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.93 shares of worth $34.24 million or 5.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.66 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $19.32 million in the company or a holder of 3.18% of company’s stock.