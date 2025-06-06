Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) Drops -3.15 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In recent trading session, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) saw 0.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.62 trading at -$0.8 or -3.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $22.04B. That most recent trading price of GFI’s stock is at a discount of -7.07% from its 52-week high price of $26.36 and is indicating a premium of 47.28% from its 52-week low price of $12.98.

For Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.36. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.15%, in the last five days GFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $24.62 price level, adding 6.6% to its value on the day. Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 86.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.04% in past 5-day. Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) showed a performance of 7.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 16 to the stock, which implies a fall of -53.88% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 43.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 43.14% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.09% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 99.27% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.43%.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at GFI for having 46.96 million shares of worth $699.65 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.2481 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 13.31 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.4879 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $198.36 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares, Inc.-iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 29.68 shares of worth $729.87 million or 3.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.06 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $198.28 million in the company or a holder of 0.90% of company’s stock.

